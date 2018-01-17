Popular Topics
Sars dismisses claims of corruption

This week, British MP Peter Hain said he has evidence that the firm overlooked allegations of money laundering by senior employee Jonas Makwakwa.

Sars' Jonas Makwakwa. Picture: YouTube screengrab
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has dismissed allegations of corruption at the organisation.

Internaitonal law firm, Hogan Lovells, has also refuted claims that it has covered up graft at Sars.

This week, British MP Peter Hain said he has evidence that the firm overlooked allegations of money laundering by senior employee Jonas Makwakwa.

He says that Sars only asked the law firm to investigate whether Makwakwa was guilty of misconduct.

The service's Luther Lubelo: "Mr Hains either does not understand how our processes work or he is a bit confused. Hogan Lovells was not investigating money laundering. They were only checking whether Mr Makwakwa's conduct affected the relationship between us and him, as an employer."

Makwakwa was reinstated late last year, having spent 15 months on paid suspension with full benefits.

At the same time, the Hawks have launched a criminal investigation into suspicious payments into Makwakwa's accounts and those of another Sars employee.

