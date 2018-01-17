SAA cancels flights to Mauritius as island hit by cyclone
The airline says it regrets any inconvenience caused by the cancellation of its flights, adding that the priority is always the safety of its passengers and crew.
JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) says it’s closely monitoring the weather condition in Mauritius before it resumes its operations.
The national airline has cancelled all flights travelling between OR Tambo International Airport and Mauritius due to adverse weather conditions associated with the cyclone in the island.
It says it regrets any inconvenience caused by the cancellation of its flights, adding that the priority is always the safety of its passengers and crew.
The national carrier has also urged its affected clients to make flight bookings again at no extra charge.
SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said: “A decision has been taken as a result of adverse weather conditions that are associated with the cyclone that has wreaked havoc. This decision, in addition, has been taken by taking into consideration the issues of safety for both our passengers as well as the crew.”
More in Local
-
Police officer shot & killed in Brakpan after withdrawing money
-
#RandReport: Rand weaker, stocks boosted by retail data
-
Mbalula announces introduction of regional police commissioners
-
Motshekga: Hoërskool Overvaal protestors must do so peacefully
-
Analysts doubt Zuma removal will be on ANC NEC agenda
-
Khanyile: FIC will make do with limited resources
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.