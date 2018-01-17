SAA cancels flights to Mauritius as island hit by cyclone

The airline says it regrets any inconvenience caused by the cancellation of its flights, adding that the priority is always the safety of its passengers and crew.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) says it’s closely monitoring the weather condition in Mauritius before it resumes its operations.

The national airline has cancelled all flights travelling between OR Tambo International Airport and Mauritius due to adverse weather conditions associated with the cyclone in the island.

It says it regrets any inconvenience caused by the cancellation of its flights, adding that the priority is always the safety of its passengers and crew.

The national carrier has also urged its affected clients to make flight bookings again at no extra charge.

SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said: “A decision has been taken as a result of adverse weather conditions that are associated with the cyclone that has wreaked havoc. This decision, in addition, has been taken by taking into consideration the issues of safety for both our passengers as well as the crew.”