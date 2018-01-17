SA commission pursuing criminal complaints against SAP, KPMG, McKinsey
The complaints were submitted to South African police in November and December last year and the matter is ongoing, the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) said in emailed response to questions.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s companies registry office said on Wednesday it is pursuing criminal complaints against SAP, KPMG and McKinsey on suspicion that business they conducted with friends of President Jacob Zuma contravened the Companies Act.
The complaints were submitted to South African police in November and December last year and the matter is ongoing, the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) said in emailed response to questions.
More in Local
-
[GALLERY] Nerves, tears and protests: Back to school in Gauteng
-
Lesufi finds space for 55 pupils rejected by Vereeniging school
-
Investigators to verify criminal record of former crime intelligent officer
-
All smiles as matric class of 2029 begin their journey
-
Motshekga condemns attack on parent at Vereeniging school
-
Lawyers for CT nightclub security extortion accused want speedy bail proceedings
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.