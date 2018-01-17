SA commission pursuing criminal complaints against SAP, KPMG, McKinsey

The complaints were submitted to South African police in November and December last year and the matter is ongoing, the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) said in emailed response to questions.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s companies registry office said on Wednesday it is pursuing criminal complaints against SAP, KPMG and McKinsey on suspicion that business they conducted with friends of President Jacob Zuma contravened the Companies Act.

