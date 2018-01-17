Richard Mdluli relieved of duties at Crime Intelligence
Fikile Mbalula says this will allow for the permanent appointment of a Crime Intelligence divisional commissioner.
PRETORIA - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has announced that Richard Mdluli has been relieved of his duties at Crime Intelligence - which has paved the way to appoint a new permanent head of the unit.
Mbalula is providing a briefing in Pretoria where he confirmed the process to appoint a new head of the Hawks has started.
The minister also says former head of the unit Berning Ntlemeza has officially resigned.
Mbalula says Mdluli's departure will bring stability to the unit.
"In the past five years Crime Intelligence has seen 12 acting divisional commissioners. In this regard I wish to announce that lieutenant general Richard Mdluli, who held the position of divisional commissioner, albeit under a long suspension, with mutual agreement, will be relieved of his duties with immediate effect," says Mbalula.
#Mbalula: we have now installed a competent, for for purpose full-time National Commissioner, Khehla Sitole. Investigations of General Phahlane are ongoing. Ntlemeza has signed his retirement documents. BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 17, 2018
#Mbalula has also announced policing regionalisation - stations and clusters will report to a regional commissioner, who reports to the provincial commissioner. Gauteng will be the first province to implement the plan. BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 17, 2018
#Mbalula says the rationale of the regionalisation is to place senior officers - Lt Gens and Maj Gens - closer to stations to specifically deal with tackling crime. The goal is to reduce violent crime, and focus on hot spots. BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 17, 2018
