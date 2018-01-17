Richard Mdluli exit welcomed, but many questions linger

The decision to relieve Richard Mdluli of his duties is being welcomed, but the head of Crime Intelligence will be pensioned off after having already earned over R8 million while on suspension.

The decision to relieve Mdluli of his duties is being welcomed but, in reality, it means the head of Crime Intelligence will be pensioned off after having already earned over R8 million while sitting at home on suspension for seven years.

There have long been allegations that he has still been running Crime Intelligence from a safe house and that he gets picked up and driven to work every day despite being on suspension.

He is not currently facing criminal charges of fraud and corruption, despite there being a prima facie case against him for his pillaging of the secret slush fund.

He is currently on trial for assault and kidnapping in the South Gauteng High Court in connection with the 1999 death of Oupa Ramogibe, but his critics say he should have been charged with murder.

Mdluli was due to go on pension this year anyway, that has just been moved forward by a few months.

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole says he granted Mdluli early service termination to make way to appoint a permanent head of the unit.

Sitole says Mdluli had a choice of returning to work while internal investigation continued or resign.

“He chose he an early leave from the service which I then granted. And that early leave goes with the benefits, the pensions that he’s entitled to.”

Police Minister Mbalula says the purpose was to make way for a permanent Crime Intelligence boss.

“It is in the interest of the Republic of South Africa that we’ve got a crime intelligence body that has got leadership, that can function.”

Mbalula also announced the process to appoint a permanent head of the Hawks is underway.

