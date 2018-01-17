Popular Topics
Protestors injured, arrested at Hoërskool Overvaal

EFF and ANC supporters have vowed to close down the school, demanding it use English or an African language to teach pupils.

EFF and ANC protesters burn tyres at the Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging on 17 January 2018. Picture: EWN
EFF and ANC protesters burn tyres at the Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging on 17 January 2018. Picture: EWN
8 hours ago

VEREENIGING - A number of protestors have been left injured and others arrested at Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging after police used rubber bullets to disperse them.

Economic Freedom Fighters and African National Congress supporters have vowed to close down the school, demanding it use English or an African language to teach pupils.

This is despite a recent High Court judgment that found that the Education Department’s attempt to introduce English at the school was unlawful.

Police used rubber bullets stun grenades to disperse the crowd.

The group was burning tyres and chanting in front of the school demanding it ban Afrikaans.

They chanted: “Voetsek Afrikaans, voetsek. Tired with Afrikaans, we’re tired. Viva black people in South Africa, viva.”

Pupils have been escorted out of the premises using a different exit.

