Protestors injured, arrested at Hoërskool Overvaal
EFF and ANC supporters have vowed to close down the school, demanding it use English or an African language to teach pupils.
VEREENIGING - A number of protestors have been left injured and others arrested at Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging after police used rubber bullets to disperse them.
Economic Freedom Fighters and African National Congress supporters have vowed to close down the school, demanding it use English or an African language to teach pupils.
This is despite a recent High Court judgment that found that the Education Department’s attempt to introduce English at the school was unlawful.
Police used rubber bullets stun grenades to disperse the crowd.
The group was burning tyres and chanting in front of the school demanding it ban Afrikaans.
They chanted: “Voetsek Afrikaans, voetsek. Tired with Afrikaans, we’re tired. Viva black people in South Africa, viva.”
Pupils have been escorted out of the premises using a different exit.
#BackToSchool #HoerskoolOvervaal One of the protestors was spotted with what looks like a gun on the side of his jeans. pic.twitter.com/K1MxphhfkE— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 17, 2018
Parents of #HoerskoolOvervaal wait outside the school to take their kids home. IH pic.twitter.com/FWFRsIHvV3— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 17, 2018
[WATCH] #HoerskoolOvervaal #BackToSchool Police fire rubber bullets to disperse protestors while arresting a handful of others. pic.twitter.com/3wvUVclN4b— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 17, 2018
#HoërskoolOvervaal #BacktoSchool2018 Police arrest protestors. HM pic.twitter.com/R1roFrZwxW— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 17, 2018
#HoërskoolOvervaal #backtoschool Two EFF supporters have been injured and others arrested as police resorted to firing rubber to disperse the crowd. HM pic.twitter.com/Ebyu4nLqCD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 17, 2018
More in Local
-
Police officer shot & killed in Brakpan after withdrawing money
-
#RandReport: Rand weaker, stocks boosted by retail data
-
Mbalula announces introduction of regional police commissioners
-
Motshekga: Hoërskool Overvaal protestors must do so peacefully
-
Analysts doubt Zuma removal will be on ANC NEC agenda
-
Khanyile: FIC will make do with limited resources
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.