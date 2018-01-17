Protestors injured, arrested at Hoërskool Overvaal

EFF and ANC supporters have vowed to close down the school, demanding it use English or an African language to teach pupils.

VEREENIGING - A number of protestors have been left injured and others arrested at Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging after police used rubber bullets to disperse them.

Economic Freedom Fighters and African National Congress supporters have vowed to close down the school, demanding it use English or an African language to teach pupils.

This is despite a recent High Court judgment that found that the Education Department’s attempt to introduce English at the school was unlawful.

Police used rubber bullets stun grenades to disperse the crowd.

The group was burning tyres and chanting in front of the school demanding it ban Afrikaans.

They chanted: “Voetsek Afrikaans, voetsek. Tired with Afrikaans, we’re tired. Viva black people in South Africa, viva.”

Pupils have been escorted out of the premises using a different exit.

#BackToSchool #HoerskoolOvervaal One of the protestors was spotted with what looks like a gun on the side of his jeans. pic.twitter.com/K1MxphhfkE — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 17, 2018

Parents of #HoerskoolOvervaal wait outside the school to take their kids home. IH pic.twitter.com/FWFRsIHvV3 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 17, 2018

[WATCH] #HoerskoolOvervaal #BackToSchool Police fire rubber bullets to disperse protestors while arresting a handful of others. pic.twitter.com/3wvUVclN4b — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 17, 2018