Police officer shot & killed in Brakpan after withdrawing money
It’s understood the officer was followed from the ATM at Carnival City to his home where he was attacked by three gunmen.
JOHANNESBURG - A police officer has been shot and killed in Brakpan, in the East Rand after he withdrew a large amount of money from an ATM machine.
It’s understood the officer was followed from the ATM at Carnival City to his home where he was attacked by three gunmen.
The police's Lungelo Dlamini said: “Apparently, he drew money at Carnival City whilst he arrived at his home, he was attacked by three suspects. They shot him and he was taken to hospital where he died. At this stage, we have launched a manhunt for these three suspects.”
