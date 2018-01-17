Police fire rubber bullets at protesters at Hoërskool Overvaal
Demonstrators are burning tyres at the Vereeniging school after one protester attacked a man who was dropping off a child.
VEREENIGING - Police have fired rubber bullets at Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African National Congress (ANC) supporters who are protesting at Hoërskool Overvaal.
Demonstrators are burning tyres at the Vereeniging school after one protester attacked a man who was dropping off a child.
The group is demanding social transformation after the High Court last week ruled that government acted unlawfully when it ordered the school to admit 55 English speaking pupils.
(WARNING OF GRAPHIC IMAGES AND LANGUAGE) WATCH: Chaos at EFF, ANC protests at Hoërskool Overvaal
Two nyalas have now been parked in front of the school's entrance as police work to maintain calm.
However, the EFF’s Mzizi Kodwa says they will protest until the school bans Afrikaans.
"We are not going to allow this school to operate in Afrikaans as the medium of instruction. We are requesting them to use English or Sotho to study Maths."
Earlier, police used rubber bullets in a bid to disperse the crowd but Kodwa says they will not leave.
The group is now burning tyres in front of the school.
More in Local
-
Police officer shot & killed in Brakpan after withdrawing money
-
#RandReport: Rand weaker, stocks boosted by retail data
-
Mbalula announces introduction of regional police commissioners
-
Motshekga: Hoërskool Overvaal protestors must do so peacefully
-
Analysts doubt Zuma removal will be on ANC NEC agenda
-
Khanyile: FIC will make do with limited resources
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.