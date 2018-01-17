Police fire rubber bullets at protesters at Hoërskool Overvaal

Demonstrators are burning tyres at the Vereeniging school after one protester attacked a man who was dropping off a child.

VEREENIGING - Police have fired rubber bullets at Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African National Congress (ANC) supporters who are protesting at Hoërskool Overvaal.

Demonstrators are burning tyres at the Vereeniging school after one protester attacked a man who was dropping off a child.

The group is demanding social transformation after the High Court last week ruled that government acted unlawfully when it ordered the school to admit 55 English speaking pupils.

(WARNING OF GRAPHIC IMAGES AND LANGUAGE) WATCH: Chaos at EFF, ANC protests at Hoërskool Overvaal

Two nyalas have now been parked in front of the school's entrance as police work to maintain calm.

However, the EFF’s Mzizi Kodwa says they will protest until the school bans Afrikaans.

"We are not going to allow this school to operate in Afrikaans as the medium of instruction. We are requesting them to use English or Sotho to study Maths."

Earlier, police used rubber bullets in a bid to disperse the crowd but Kodwa says they will not leave.

The group is now burning tyres in front of the school.