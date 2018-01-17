Parly committee pleased with action against McKinsey, Trillian

The asset forfeiture unit intends to serve a preservation order against consulting firm McKinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian to freeze assets worth an estimated R1.6-billion.

JOHANNESBURG – Parliament's Justice and Correctional Services Committee says that planned action against Trillian and McKinsey shows that institutions are still able and willing to uphold the law.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit intends to serve a preservation order against consulting firm McKinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian to freeze assets worth an estimated R1.6-billion.

The unit obtained the order at the High Court in Pretoria last month and it's believed to be linked to a criminal complaint lodged by the South African Federation of Trade Unions.

The committee’s Mathole Motshekga says: “There are men and women in those institutions who know what to do and we expect them to do their work without fear and favour and the public is expecting and have been calling for action and we’re delighted that they have started to act.”