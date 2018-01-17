Parent assaulted as EFF members protest outside Vereeniging school
Police have now formed a line in front of the school to stop the red berets from coming close to the parents.
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members have gathered at Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging where parents want to enrol their children despite this week's High Court ruling.
The Gauteng Education Department took the Afrikaans school to court in a bid to force it to admit 55 English speaking pupils.
But Judge Bill Prinsloo ruled that the department's instruction to the school was unlawful.
A police nyala, private security and EFF supporters can be seen outside Hoërskool Overvaal as parents drop off their children for the first day of school.
A parent has been assaulted, allegedly by a member of the EFF.
#HoërskoolOvervaal A parent who was slamming one of the passing vehicles has been kicked and beaten by an EFF supporter. HM pic.twitter.com/iGx7gabvvd— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 17, 2018
#HoërskoolOvervaal EFF supporters are demonstrating outside the school as pupils are being dropped off. HM pic.twitter.com/97IS3f0ec2— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 17, 2018
EFF supporters say they are there to show their displeasure with what they deem the Department of Education's slow pace in transforming schools.
Azwi Ratshitangane says that black pupils are being discriminated against.
Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has appealed to parents and community members not to act in a way that will jeopardise their appeal.
Meanwhile, lobby group AfriForum says the conflict should be blamed squarely on Lesufi.
AfriForum’s Ian Cameron says there was no need for today’s protest.
The EFF says it wants the school to admit black pupils and adopt English as a medium of instruction.
