No need for disciplinary process against Selebano, says Gauteng govt

Barney Selebano resigned on Tuesday as head of the provincial health department after apologising late last year for his role in the illegal transfer of psychiatric patients.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government insists that it was planning to go ahead with disciplinary proceedings against Barney Selebano for his role in the Esidimeni tragedy.

One hundred and forty-three people died as a result.

Selebano approved the disastrous project.

Government spokesperson Thabo Masebe says that Selebano was due to face a discliplinary process.

"There was a disciplinary process that was due to resume this month but with this latest development it means there's no longer a need for the process."