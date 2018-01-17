Popular Topics
No need for disciplinary process against Selebano, says Gauteng govt

Barney Selebano resigned on Tuesday as head of the provincial health department after apologising late last year for his role in the illegal transfer of psychiatric patients.

A screengrab of suspended Gauteng Health HOD Dr Barney Selebano at the Esidimeni hearing on 7 December 2017.
A screengrab of suspended Gauteng Health HOD Dr Barney Selebano at the Esidimeni hearing on 7 December 2017.
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government insists that it was planning to go ahead with disciplinary proceedings against Barney Selebano for his role in the Esidimeni tragedy.

Selebano resigned on Tuesday as head of the provincial health department after apologising late last year for his role in the illegal transfer of psychiatric patients.

One hundred and forty-three people died as a result.

Selebano approved the disastrous project.

Government spokesperson Thabo Masebe says that Selebano was due to face a discliplinary process.

"There was a disciplinary process that was due to resume this month but with this latest development it means there's no longer a need for the process."

