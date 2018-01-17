New FIC director: I'm driven by getting people justice
Advocate Xolisile Khanyile took up the position at the Financial Intelligence Centre the start of this month.
CAPE TOWN - The new director of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) says she brings a strong work ethic and a passion for justice to her job.
Advocate Xolisile Khanyile took up the position at the start of this month.
She replaces Murray Michell, who headed up the FIC since it was established more than a decade ago.
The FIC combats money-laundering, terror financing and other economic crimes by analysing information on suspicious transactions and working closely with law enforcement agencies.
In an interview with Eyewitness News, Khanyile spoke about her career and what drives her.
Khanyile says her interest in justice was sparked at a young age by her father, a teacher who studied law part-time.
“In terms of my career, what has really driven me is to see people getting justice and quality justice.”
The 45-year-old has two law degrees from the University of Zululand.
She’s worked her way up through the ranks of the National Prosecuting Authority, including a stint of about seven years with the Asset Forfeiture Unit in Gauteng.
For the past six years, she’s been the director of public prosecutions in the Free State.
Khanyile says she has a strong work ethic.
“I believe that if you don’t take your work seriously no-one will take you seriously. I believe in a culture of performance, where everyone is driven to focus on productivity and improving performance all the time.”
