Nehawu members to go on strike at all Unisa campuses

The union says a strike at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) is already underway.

A Unisa campus. Picture: Unisa Facebook page
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) says that its workers will be going on strike at all Unisa campuses on Wednesday.

The union says that a strike at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) is already underway.

Workers at DUT are demanding a 10% salary increase while at Unisa, union members want a 12% hike.

Nehawu's Khaya Xaba says: “At DUT we represent all the workers, 85% at Unisa, so it’s basically all staff members, from cleaners, gardeners to lecturers and management as well.”

Timeline

