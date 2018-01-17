Motshekga: SA needs curriculum change
The Basic Education Minister was speaking at the Machadam Farm School in the North West which managed to clinch a 100% matric pass rate for the second consecutive year.
MOOI NOOI - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga concedes South Africa is in need of a curriculum change.
She says in order to obtain the necessary trade skills, vocational education should be engraved in the educational system.
Motshekga was speaking at the Machadam Farm School in the North West which managed to clinch a 100% matric pass rate for the second consecutive year.
Motshekga says change is imminent.
She’ll be recommending to her successor in the next 18 months that the rollout of vocational education in schools is prioritised.
“They are not coping with the academic curriculum. So we have to find streams for them which make them productive adults.”
She says, however, that the rollout should be carefully implemented.
“The main, main thing is that we have to brace ourselves for more changes. But we are saying maybe we have to manage them so that they are not disruptive.”
Motshekga says there is a need for government to increase the number of TVET colleges, to increase the skills chain in the country.
More in Local
-
Police officer shot & killed in Brakpan after withdrawing money
-
#RandReport: Rand weaker, stocks boosted by retail data
-
Mbalula announces introduction of regional police commissioners
-
Motshekga: Hoërskool Overvaal protestors must do so peacefully
-
Analysts doubt Zuma removal will be on ANC NEC agenda
-
Khanyile: FIC will make do with limited resources
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.