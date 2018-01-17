Popular Topics
Motshekga: SA needs curriculum change

The Basic Education Minister was speaking at the Machadam Farm School in the North West which managed to clinch a 100% matric pass rate for the second consecutive year.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
8 hours ago

MOOI NOOI - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga concedes South Africa is in need of a curriculum change.

She says in order to obtain the necessary trade skills, vocational education should be engraved in the educational system.

Motshekga was speaking at the Machadam Farm School in the North West which managed to clinch a 100% matric pass rate for the second consecutive year.

Motshekga says change is imminent.

She’ll be recommending to her successor in the next 18 months that the rollout of vocational education in schools is prioritised.

“They are not coping with the academic curriculum. So we have to find streams for them which make them productive adults.”

She says, however, that the rollout should be carefully implemented.

“The main, main thing is that we have to brace ourselves for more changes. But we are saying maybe we have to manage them so that they are not disruptive.”

Motshekga says there is a need for government to increase the number of TVET colleges, to increase the skills chain in the country.

