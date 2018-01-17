Motshekga: Hoërskool Overvaal protestors must do so peacefully

EFF and ANC supporters demonstrated outside the school in Vereeniging on Wednesday, calling it racist after it refused to take in 55 English-speaking pupils.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has called on groups who protested outside Hoërskool Overvaal to give those directly affected by an admissions dispute space to deal with the issue.

Economic Freedom Fighters and African National Congress supporters demonstrated outside the school in Vereeniging on Wednesday, calling it racist after it refused to take in 55 English-speaking pupils.

Several people were injured and arrested in the clashes that broke out.

The High Court ruled in the school's favour this week after the Gauteng Department of Education tried to force it to admit the 55 children.

Motshekga says those protesting should do so peacefully.

“They can protest peacefully. They should not burn tyres and bring violence to our schools. It’s not the first time that we are confronted by difficult situations and we’ve always been able to find each other in the sector and resolve those problems. So, they should allow the MEC, the province, the parents to deal with this matter.”

