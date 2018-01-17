Motshekga condemns attack on parent at Vereeniging school
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says anyone unhappy about school policies need to raise their concerns through relevant channels.
JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga condemned the attack of a parent by an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporter at Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging.
The minister has reacted to Wednesday’s protest while visiting a school in the North West.
Minister Motshekga says that no one has the right to attack another person.
#HoërskoolOvervaal A parent who was slamming one of the passing vehicles has been kicked and beaten by an EFF supporter. HM pic.twitter.com/iGx7gabvvd— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 17, 2018
#HoërskoolOvervaal Community groups - EFF and ANC say they want a meeting with the school management. HM pic.twitter.com/0zsejTQPs2— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 17, 2018
#BackToSchool EFF members are protesting outside #HoerskoolOvervaal in Vereeniging this morning. pic.twitter.com/wZG4URdJSE— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 17, 2018
She says that while the safety of pupils and teachers is vital, those who drop them off at schools should never feel threatened by protesters.
Motshekga made the comments ahead of a walkabout at the Hebron Technical School, where she’s motivating pupils to improve last years’ matric pass rate.
This week, the High Court in Pretoria ruled against the Gauteng Education Department which has instructed the school to admit 55 English speaking pupils at the Afrikaans only school.
EFF supporters say they are there to show their displeasure with what they deem the Department of Education's slow pace in transforming schools.
Azwi Ratshitangane says that black pupils are being discriminated against.
The party says it wants the school to admit black pupils and adopt English as a medium of instruction.
EFF supporters have now been joined by African National Congress members.
Meanwhile, lobby group AfriForum says the conflict should be blamed squarely on Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.
AfriForum’s Ian Cameron says there was no need for today’s protest.
Schooling has resumed as scheduled.
