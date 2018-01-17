Popular Topics
Motshekga backs Gauteng Education Dept on Overvaal matter

Last week, the court ruled the department acted unlawfully when it instructed the Vereeniging school to admit 55 English speaking pupils.

Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging where EFF members are protesting the school's admission policy on 17 January 2018. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has thrown her weight behind the Gauteng Education Department as it appeals the High Court ruling in the Hoërskool Overvaal debacle.

Last week, the court ruled the department acted unlawfully when it instructed the Vereeniging school to admit 55 English speaking pupils.

Tensions remain high at the school, where a parent was attacked by an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member earlier on Wednesday morning.

While visiting a high school in the North West this morning, Motshekga told Eyewitness News that Judge Bill Prinsloo overlooked critical aspects in his Höerskool Overvaal ruling.

Motshekga says there should be no exclusive schools based on language.

She’s also confirmed that the Basic Education Department will be appealing the ruling alongside the Gauteng Department of Education led by MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

