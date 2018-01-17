Services on Central line due to resume as technicians repair damages
Services on the central line were suspended after a security guard was shot dead at Chris Hani station last week. The service was due to resume on Wednesday morning.
CAPE TOWN - Technicians are still working on repairing damaged infrastructure on Metrorail's Central line.
The operator wants the service online by the afternoon peak.
Services on the line were suspended after a security guard was shot dead at Chris Hani station last week.
The service was due to resume on Wednesday morning after an agreement between the United National Transport Union (Untu) and the Passenger Rail Agency (Prasa) on Tuesday night after the agency conceded the safety of workers is paramount.
But Metrorail's Richard Walker says this could not happen due to a damaged sub-station in Nyanga and vandalism-related problems in the Bonteheuwel-Netreg area.
“We then did not have sufficient traction power in that section from Nyanga towards Kapteinsklip and Nyanga towards Khayelitsha to then introduce services this morning. The teams are out there to do the necessary repairs.”
Meanwhile, Untu says train drivers will return to Metrorail's Central line as soon as operations resume.
In terms of the agreement with Prasa, Untu members will only operate on the Central line under strict conditions.
These conditions mostly deal with the deployment of police officers to escort train drivers and security guards, and the visibility of armed guards at hot spot stations including Netreg, Bonteheuwel, Heideveld, Nyanga and Langa.
