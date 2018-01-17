Services on Central line due to resume as technicians repair damages

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
Go

Services on Central line due to resume as technicians repair damages

Services on the central line were suspended after a security guard was shot dead at Chris Hani station last week. The service was due to resume on Wednesday morning.

A Metrorail train at Cape Town station. Picture: EWN.
A Metrorail train at Cape Town station. Picture: EWN.
9 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Technicians are still working on repairing damaged infrastructure on Metrorail's Central line.

The operator wants the service online by the afternoon peak.

Services on the line were suspended after a security guard was shot dead at Chris Hani station last week.

The service was due to resume on Wednesday morning after an agreement between the United National Transport Union (Untu) and the Passenger Rail Agency (Prasa) on Tuesday night after the agency conceded the safety of workers is paramount.

But Metrorail's Richard Walker says this could not happen due to a damaged sub-station in Nyanga and vandalism-related problems in the Bonteheuwel-Netreg area.

“We then did not have sufficient traction power in that section from Nyanga towards Kapteinsklip and Nyanga towards Khayelitsha to then introduce services this morning. The teams are out there to do the necessary repairs.”

Meanwhile, Untu says train drivers will return to Metrorail's Central line as soon as operations resume.

In terms of the agreement with Prasa, Untu members will only operate on the Central line under strict conditions.

These conditions mostly deal with the deployment of police officers to escort train drivers and security guards, and the visibility of armed guards at hot spot stations including Netreg, Bonteheuwel, Heideveld, Nyanga and Langa.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA