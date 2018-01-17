Media Monitoring Africa: SABC board needs support over appointments

Media Monitoring Africa's William Bird says that an interim court order makes it clear that the board is responsible for these appointments.

JOHANNESBURG - Media Monitoring Africa says that the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board needs to be supported for making independent executive appointments.

There are reports that MTN group executive for corporate affairs Chris Maroleng has been appointed as chief operating officer (COO), a post previously filled by Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane insists that she has not been made aware of any official executive appointments at the SABC.

Media Monitoring Africa's William Bird says that an interim court order makes it clear that the board is responsible for these appointments.

“I think that the minister is being ill-advised and that this an attempt to cling on to a degree of power she no longer has.”