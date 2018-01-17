Media Monitoring Africa: SABC board needs support over appointments
Media Monitoring Africa's William Bird says that an interim court order makes it clear that the board is responsible for these appointments.
JOHANNESBURG - Media Monitoring Africa says that the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board needs to be supported for making independent executive appointments.
There are reports that MTN group executive for corporate affairs Chris Maroleng has been appointed as chief operating officer (COO), a post previously filled by Hlaudi Motsoeneng.
Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane insists that she has not been made aware of any official executive appointments at the SABC.
Media Monitoring Africa's William Bird says that an interim court order makes it clear that the board is responsible for these appointments.
“I think that the minister is being ill-advised and that this an attempt to cling on to a degree of power she no longer has.”
More in Local
-
[GALLERY] Nerves, tears and protests: Back to school in Gauteng
-
SA commission pursuing criminal complaints against SAP, KPMG, McKinsey
-
Lesufi finds space for 55 pupils rejected by Vereeniging school
-
Investigators to verify criminal record of former crime intelligent officer
-
All smiles as matric class of 2029 begin their journey
-
Motshekga condemns attack on parent at Vereeniging school
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.