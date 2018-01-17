McKinsey: AFU hasn’t given us notice of preservation order

The unit was expected to execute a preservation order against McKinsey and Trillian on Tuesday to freeze assets worth a combined R1.6 billion.

JOHANNESBURG - Global consultancy firm McKinsey says it has not received notice from the Asset Forfeiture Unit of a preservation order for its assets - and has urged authorities to share these documents with the firm.

The companies allegedly earned this amount unlawfully from Eskom.

McKinsey has released a statement saying it welcomes any action to resolve the matter involving work done for Eskom.

The NPA's Luvuyo Mfaku says the papers will be served today.

"There was a delay in terms of serving the order. There has been an engagement. Their lawyers have been engaging with our officials. Today we are giving them the papers."