McKinsey: AFU hasn’t given us notice of preservation order
The unit was expected to execute a preservation order against McKinsey and Trillian on Tuesday to freeze assets worth a combined R1.6 billion.
JOHANNESBURG - Global consultancy firm McKinsey says it has not received notice from the Asset Forfeiture Unit of a preservation order for its assets - and has urged authorities to share these documents with the firm.
The companies allegedly earned this amount unlawfully from Eskom.
McKinsey has released a statement saying it welcomes any action to resolve the matter involving work done for Eskom.
The NPA's Luvuyo Mfaku says the papers will be served today.
"There was a delay in terms of serving the order. There has been an engagement. Their lawyers have been engaging with our officials. Today we are giving them the papers."
