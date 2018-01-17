Mbalula: Mdluli exit needed for functional Crime Intelligence
National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole and Police Minister Fikile Mbalula made the announcement on Richard Mdluli's retirement at a briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday.
PRETORIA - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole says he granted former head of Crime Intelligence Richard Mdluli early service termination to make way to appoint a permanent head of the unit.
The general and Police Minister Fikile Mbalula made the announcement at a briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday.
Mdluli has been on fully-paid suspension for about seven years and believed to have helped President Jacob Zuma.
Sitole says Mdluli had a choice of returning to work while internal investigation continued or resign.
“He chose he an early leave from the service which I then granted. And that early leave goes with the benefits, the pensions that he’s entitled to.”
Mbalula says the purpose was to make way for a permanent Crime Intelligence boss.
“It is in the interest of the Republic of South Africa that we’ve got a crime intelligence body that has got leadership, that can function.”
Mbalula also announced the process to appoint a permanent head of the Hawks is underway.
WATCH: Mbalula says Mdluli has been relieved of his duties
More in Local
-
Police officer shot & killed in Brakpan after withdrawing money
-
#RandReport: Rand weaker, stocks boosted by retail data
-
Mbalula announces introduction of regional police commissioners
-
Motshekga: Hoërskool Overvaal protestors must do so peacefully
-
Analysts doubt Zuma removal will be on ANC NEC agenda
-
Khanyile: FIC will make do with limited resources
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.