Mbalula: Mdluli exit needed for functional Crime Intelligence

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole and Police Minister Fikile Mbalula made the announcement on Richard Mdluli's retirement at a briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday.

PRETORIA - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole says he granted former head of Crime Intelligence Richard Mdluli early service termination to make way to appoint a permanent head of the unit.

The general and Police Minister Fikile Mbalula made the announcement at a briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Mdluli has been on fully-paid suspension for about seven years and believed to have helped President Jacob Zuma.

Sitole says Mdluli had a choice of returning to work while internal investigation continued or resign.

“He chose he an early leave from the service which I then granted. And that early leave goes with the benefits, the pensions that he’s entitled to.”

Mbalula says the purpose was to make way for a permanent Crime Intelligence boss.

“It is in the interest of the Republic of South Africa that we’ve got a crime intelligence body that has got leadership, that can function.”

Mbalula also announced the process to appoint a permanent head of the Hawks is underway.

WATCH: Mbalula says Mdluli has been relieved of his duties