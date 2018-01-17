Mbalula announces introduction of regional police commissioners
The Police Minister and national police commissioner made the announcement on Wednesday. Gauteng will be the first province to be restructured, followed by the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has announced the introduction of regional police commissioners to spearhead the fight against crime.
The minister and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole made the announcement at a briefing in Pretoria.
Mbalula says lieutenant generals and major generals will take command of the new regions within provinces.
“Regionalisation will respond quicker and better than provincialised structures. Provincial structures will still exist but responsive regional commanders with adequate resources will now assist them.”
Sitole says the station and cluster structures will remain intact.
“All the regional commissioners they are there to enhance operational policing on the ground. They will not be doing administration.”
The plan will be implemented from next month.
#Mbalula has also announced policing regionalisation - stations and clusters will report to a regional commissioner, who reports to the provincial commissioner. Gauteng will be the first province to implement the plan. BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 17, 2018
#Mbalula says the rationale of the regionalisation is to place senior officers - Lt Gens and Maj Gens - closer to stations to specifically deal with tackling crime. The goal is to reduce violent crime, and focus on hot spots. BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 17, 2018
