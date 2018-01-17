[LISTEN] Are young whites exempted from history of racism?

Radio 702 | Radio 702's Eusebius McKaiser engaged a white listener born in 1988 on whether or not we inherit the sins of our parents.

JOHANNESBURG - Quinton, a 29-year-old caller, poses an argument to Radio 702 presenter Eusebius McKaiser about those brought up in the dying years of apartheid and post-1994 not having to account for past sins but to rather "move forward".

"For myself and the younger black and white people... we weren't part of it. It's not hanging over us so excessively... we just want to move on," the caller says.

"You can be a beneficiary of historic injustice, even if you didn't start the injustice," McKaiser replied.

