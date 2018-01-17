[LISTEN] Are young whites exempted from history of racism?
Radio 702 | Radio 702's Eusebius McKaiser engaged a white listener born in 1988 on whether or not we inherit the sins of our parents.
JOHANNESBURG - Quinton, a 29-year-old caller, poses an argument to Radio 702 presenter Eusebius McKaiser about those brought up in the dying years of apartheid and post-1994 not having to account for past sins but to rather "move forward".
"For myself and the younger black and white people... we weren't part of it. It's not hanging over us so excessively... we just want to move on," the caller says.
"You can be a beneficiary of historic injustice, even if you didn't start the injustice," McKaiser replied.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Should we be optimistic about a Ramaphosa Presidency?
-
[LISTEN] Ramaphosa delivers eulogy at Keorapetse Kgositsile Funeral
-
[LISTEN] How much should you be paying your domestic worker in 2018?
-
[LISTEN] Going through postnatal depression? You're not alone
-
[LISTEN] Careers that don't require a degree
-
[LISTEN] Does SA still need traditional leaders?
-
[LISTEN] The power of compound interest
-
[LISTEN] De Lille responds to DA charges
-
[LISTEN] 10 wealthiest Africans according to Forbes
-
[LISTEN] Tony Leon: DA spat over De Lille a recipe for disaster
-
[LISTEN] 700 nursing candidates left in the lurch for 2018 enrolment
-
[LISTEN] Can SA reach its 2018 growth target?
-
[LISTEN] Cast for Brenda Fassie movie will be ‘strictly’ South African
-
[LISTEN] Five tech trends for 2018
-
[LISTEN] De Lille hits back at corruption claims against her
-
[LISTEN] Birth control and the risk to HIV infection
-
[LISTEN] Rwanda's first ever gynaecological oncologist killed in Cape Town
-
[LISTEN] Prasa: Train vandalism is a national crisis
-
[LISTEN] Dealing with divorce
-
[LISTEN] Madonsela: Zuma state capture probe a year too late
-
[LISTEN] ‘There’s not really a free education system’
-
[LISTEN] Who are the custodians of Afrikaans?
-
[LISTEN] What to do if you did not do well in matric
-
[LISTEN] Emfuleni Municipality water to be restored
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.