Lesufi: If you're angry come to me, stay away from my schools
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, together with other education officials, has launched the newly-built Everest Primary School in Westbury.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has urged communities to safeguard school infrastructure for the sake of their children’s future.
Lesufi together with other education officials has launched the newly-built Everest Primary School in Westbury.
The over R90 million school has state of the art equipment and will accommodate over 1,000 pupils.
Lesufi has appealed to aggrieved community members to keep away from schools.
“If you are angry, I’m an anger absorber. Come to me and leave my schools alone.”
Lesufi told parents and school management that government would not fork out a cent should the school be vandalised.
“We are not going to take any money from somewhere and come and rebuild something that we have built for you.”
Government says it's working to open more schools in the province in an attempt to address the influx of pupils, which has put the department under severe pressure.
#BacktoSchool2018 The Gauteng Government is opening the newly built Everest Primary School in Westbury. [WATCH] School boy walk through the new premises not really sure where to go. TK pic.twitter.com/fqi7PFtAxg— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 17, 2018
