Lesufi: If you're angry come to me, stay away from my schools

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
Go

Lesufi: If you're angry come to me, stay away from my schools

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, together with other education officials, has launched the newly-built Everest Primary School in Westbury.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
7 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has urged communities to safeguard school infrastructure for the sake of their children’s future.

Lesufi together with other education officials has launched the newly-built Everest Primary School in Westbury.

The over R90 million school has state of the art equipment and will accommodate over 1,000 pupils.

Lesufi has appealed to aggrieved community members to keep away from schools.

“If you are angry, I’m an anger absorber. Come to me and leave my schools alone.”

Lesufi told parents and school management that government would not fork out a cent should the school be vandalised.

“We are not going to take any money from somewhere and come and rebuild something that we have built for you.”

Government says it's working to open more schools in the province in an attempt to address the influx of pupils, which has put the department under severe pressure.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA