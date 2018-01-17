Lesufi finds space for 55 pupils rejected by Vereeniging school

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the 55 English speaking pupils will be accommodated at a nearby school while the appeal process is underway.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has announced that his department has temporarily found space at a nearby school for 55 English speaking pupils who have not been admitted to Hoërskool Overvaal.

Lesufi announced last week that his department will be appealing the court ruling which found that the school in Vereeniging doesn’t have capacity to accommodate the pupils.

Lesufi says the 55 English speaking pupils will be accommodated at a nearby school while the appeal process is underway.

“But I’m glad that we can remove those children from Overvaal and take them to a nearby school. We spoke to the SGB of that school and the principal.”

Lesufi says the parents of the pupils have raised concerns over transport should they be forced to move their children.

“They don’t have money to transport children to that area because Overvaal was closer to them.”

The MEC has officially launched the Everest Primary school in Westbury and is now off to visit the troubled school in the south of Johannesburg.