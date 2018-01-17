Lawyers for CT nightclub security extortion accused want speedy bail proceedings

The accused were arrested in December last year and have been detained since then.

CAPE TOWN - The case against five men accused of running a protection racket in Cape Town resumes on Wednesday.

The Cape Town magistrates court on Tuesday learned of additional extortion charges.

Donning an ANC jacket, blue jeans and Louis Vuitton loafers, Nafiz Modack appeared alongside his four co-accused in the court.

The defence has pleaded for bail application proceedings to be sped up.

Investigating officer, Charl Kinnear, has explained how the men allegedly took over security operations at Cape Town’s popular Grand Africa Cafe and Beach.

Modack’s lawyer played a voice recording between his client and a Grand Cafè employee in an attempt to highlight that no intimidation or extortion took place.

Kinnear fears that if the accused are granted bail, they’ll intimidate witnesses and continue with their alleged illegal activity.