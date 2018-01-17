Khanyile: FIC will make do with limited resources
Advocate Xolisile Khanyile picked up the reins at the Financial Intelligence Centre this month after the departure of Murray Michell.
CAPE TOWN - The new head of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) says it will have to do more with less due to strained government finances.
Advocate Xolisile Khanyile picked up the reins this month after the departure of former FIC director Murray Michell.
Khanyile has risen through the ranks of the National Prosecuting Authority and has spent the past six years as director of public prosecutions in the Free State.
She now heads the FIC, a vital cog in the fight against money laundering and other economic crimes.
But, she says, budgets are tight.
“We have to do more with the resources that we have in government at the moment, and that’s our focus and also improve on what we are doing.”
Khanyile says she’s still meeting with FIC staff and learning the ropes.
“We’ve got the skills in the FIC, we’ve got very seasoned investigators on board.”
Khanyile says it’s too early to spell out her plans.
“I’m very much excited… just give me three months and I’ll be able to say this is my plan and this is my vision.”
More in Business
-
#RandReport: Rand weaker, stocks boosted by retail data
-
De Beers diamond venture to lay off at least 130 in Namibia
-
Bitcoin slumps below $10,000 as regulatory fears intensify
-
DA wants parly to have say in who chairs PIC
-
SA retail sales enjoy biggest jump since 2012
-
'Cases against SAP, KPMG, McKinsey related to NPA investigations'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.