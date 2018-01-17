Khanyile: FIC will make do with limited resources

Advocate Xolisile Khanyile picked up the reins at the Financial Intelligence Centre this month after the departure of Murray Michell.

CAPE TOWN - The new head of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) says it will have to do more with less due to strained government finances.

Advocate Xolisile Khanyile picked up the reins this month after the departure of former FIC director Murray Michell.

Khanyile has risen through the ranks of the National Prosecuting Authority and has spent the past six years as director of public prosecutions in the Free State.

She now heads the FIC, a vital cog in the fight against money laundering and other economic crimes.

But, she says, budgets are tight.

“We have to do more with the resources that we have in government at the moment, and that’s our focus and also improve on what we are doing.”

Khanyile says she’s still meeting with FIC staff and learning the ropes.

“We’ve got the skills in the FIC, we’ve got very seasoned investigators on board.”

Khanyile says it’s too early to spell out her plans.

“I’m very much excited… just give me three months and I’ll be able to say this is my plan and this is my vision.”