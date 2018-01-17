R5,000 bail for JHB ANC regional deputy secretary Dan Bovu

The former mayoral committee member for housing is alleged to have been illegally selling stands.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) regional deputy secretary Dan Bovu has been granted R5,000 bail on fraud and theft charges.

The former mayoral committee member for housing is alleged to have been illegally selling some stands while he was in the position.

The ANC's Jolidee Matongo said: “As the ANC Jo’burg region we believe that he should be presumed innocent until proven guilty by the court of law. He has already pleaded not guilty in the court of law and applied for bail and has been granted bail to the tune of R5,000, which he has since paid.”

The party, in a statement on Wednesday, said that Bovu had been charged with fraud and theft at the Lenasia South Police Station on Wednesday relating to a 2009 case in which he is alleged to have been involved in fraudulent activities while a member of the Thembelihle Trust.

According to the statement, it is alleged that a member of the public paid money into the trust's account and expected the trust to build a house for him. This, though, never happened.

In 2015, after the matter resurfaced, the prosecuting authority declined to prosecute due to a lack of evidence.

The ANC's Jolidee Matongo says that the reason the case has resurfaced again is because Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba and the Democratic Alliance coalition are pushing for Bovu to be charged and prosecuted.

Matongo adds that Bovu informed the party of the case against him last week and has since offered to recuse himself from the ANC and City of Joburg activities while the case is before the court.

The party says that it has agreed to give Bovu the space he needs to deal with the matter and clear his name. The party, however, says that it will deal with members "without fear or favour" if they have been found to have been involved in fraud and corruption.