Gauteng's suspended head of mental health Dr Makgabo Manamela quits
Manamela was one of the officials who appeared before the Esidimeni arbitration process to explain her role in the decision to move mentally ill patients from Esidimeni facilities to unregistered NGOs.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng's suspended director of mental health Dr Makgabo Manamela has resigned - just a day after another senior official left the department in the wake of the Esidimeni tragedy.
Manamela was one of the officials who appeared before the Esidimeni arbitration process to explain her role in the decision to move mentally ill patients from Esidimeni facilities to unregistered NGOs.
143 patients died after the disastrous moves.
Gauteng health head of department Dr Barney Selebano - who has also been implicated in the tragedy - quit on Tuesday.
Provincial spokesperson Thabo Masebe, "She has resigned, yes. We all know she was suspended and was facing a disciplinary relating to her role in the Life Esidimeni tragedy. Both herself and Dr Selebano chose to resign rather than going through the disciplinary hearing."
More in Local
-
Police officer shot & killed in Brakpan after withdrawing money
-
#RandReport: Rand weaker, stocks boosted by retail data
-
Mbalula announces introduction of regional police commissioners
-
Motshekga: Hoërskool Overvaal protestors must do so peacefully
-
Analysts doubt Zuma removal will be on ANC NEC agenda
-
Khanyile: FIC will make do with limited resources
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.