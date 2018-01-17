Popular Topics
Gauteng's suspended head of mental health Dr Makgabo Manamela quits

Manamela was one of the officials who appeared before the Esidimeni arbitration process to explain her role in the decision to move mentally ill patients from Esidimeni facilities to unregistered NGOs.

A screengrab of Dr Makgabo Manamela testifying at the Esidimeni arbitration hearing on 27 November 2017.
A screengrab of Dr Makgabo Manamela testifying at the Esidimeni arbitration hearing on 27 November 2017.
6 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng's suspended director of mental health Dr Makgabo Manamela has resigned - just a day after another senior official left the department in the wake of the Esidimeni tragedy.

Manamela was one of the officials who appeared before the Esidimeni arbitration process to explain her role in the decision to move mentally ill patients from Esidimeni facilities to unregistered NGOs.

143 patients died after the disastrous moves.

Gauteng health head of department Dr Barney Selebano - who has also been implicated in the tragedy - quit on Tuesday.

Provincial spokesperson Thabo Masebe, "She has resigned, yes. We all know she was suspended and was facing a disciplinary relating to her role in the Life Esidimeni tragedy. Both herself and Dr Selebano chose to resign rather than going through the disciplinary hearing."

