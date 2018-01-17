Gauteng first-year nursing candidates to begin academic year in April

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
Go

Gauteng first-year nursing candidates to begin academic year in April

The department announced in December that it could no longer afford to fund nearly 700 prospective students this year, despite informing them that they qualified for the course and promised to fund them.

A nurse takes an HIV test at a voluntary testing centre. Picture: EWN
A nurse takes an HIV test at a voluntary testing centre. Picture: EWN
7 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department says first-year nursing candidates will begin their academic year in April and not in January as it was initially planned.

The department announced in December that it could no longer afford to fund nearly 700 prospective students this year, despite informing them that they qualified for the course and promised to fund them.

This happened after students passed the selection process and it triggered criticism, with Economic Freedom Fighters occupying nursing colleges on Monday, calling on those students to study by force.

The department previously said that it did not have a budget of R57 million that was required to fund these first-year students.

Chief director of the nursing in the department Johanna More said: “Their programme won’t start in January, instead it will start in April. And therefore, the completion time will also be appropriate. We are going to discuss with the South African Nursing Council, we will discuss with the universities, the National Department of Health. So that we are assisted to re-adjust the programme.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA