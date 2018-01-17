Gauteng first-year nursing candidates to begin academic year in April

The department announced in December that it could no longer afford to fund nearly 700 prospective students this year, despite informing them that they qualified for the course and promised to fund them.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department says first-year nursing candidates will begin their academic year in April and not in January as it was initially planned.

This happened after students passed the selection process and it triggered criticism, with Economic Freedom Fighters occupying nursing colleges on Monday, calling on those students to study by force.

The department previously said that it did not have a budget of R57 million that was required to fund these first-year students.

Chief director of the nursing in the department Johanna More said: “Their programme won’t start in January, instead it will start in April. And therefore, the completion time will also be appropriate. We are going to discuss with the South African Nursing Council, we will discuss with the universities, the National Department of Health. So that we are assisted to re-adjust the programme.”