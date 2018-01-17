Gauteng first-year nursing candidates to begin academic year in April
The department announced in December that it could no longer afford to fund nearly 700 prospective students this year, despite informing them that they qualified for the course and promised to fund them.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department says first-year nursing candidates will begin their academic year in April and not in January as it was initially planned.
The department announced in December that it could no longer afford to fund nearly 700 prospective students this year, despite informing them that they qualified for the course and promised to fund them.
This happened after students passed the selection process and it triggered criticism, with Economic Freedom Fighters occupying nursing colleges on Monday, calling on those students to study by force.
The department previously said that it did not have a budget of R57 million that was required to fund these first-year students.
Chief director of the nursing in the department Johanna More said: “Their programme won’t start in January, instead it will start in April. And therefore, the completion time will also be appropriate. We are going to discuss with the South African Nursing Council, we will discuss with the universities, the National Department of Health. So that we are assisted to re-adjust the programme.”
More in Local
-
Police officer shot & killed in Brakpan after withdrawing money
-
#RandReport: Rand weaker, stocks boosted by retail data
-
Mbalula announces introduction of regional police commissioners
-
Motshekga: Hoërskool Overvaal protestors must do so peacefully
-
Analysts doubt Zuma removal will be on ANC NEC agenda
-
Khanyile: FIC will make do with limited resources
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.