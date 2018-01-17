Gauteng Education Dept under pressure to deal with placements

Government is opening the Everest Primary School in Westbury as part of its plan to create more classrooms for the fast-growing number of pupils in Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of children are still without a school on the first day of the 2018 academic year.

The Gauteng Education Department has over the past two weeks or so managed to place about 2,500 grade 1 and 8 pupils out of the initial over 32,000 applicants.

Now, on top that, it’s now dealing with another 4,500 new applications that have come in over the past few days.

The department says that its system is under immense pressure as many schools in the province have reached their full capacity.

