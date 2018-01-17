Gauteng Education Dept under pressure to deal with placements
Government is opening the Everest Primary School in Westbury as part of its plan to create more classrooms for the fast-growing number of pupils in Gauteng.
JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of children are still without a school on the first day of the 2018 academic year.
The Gauteng Education Department has over the past two weeks or so managed to place about 2,500 grade 1 and 8 pupils out of the initial over 32,000 applicants.
Now, on top that, it’s now dealing with another 4,500 new applications that have come in over the past few days.
The department says that its system is under immense pressure as many schools in the province have reached their full capacity.
Government is opening the Everest Primary School in Westbury as part of its plan to create more classrooms for the fast-growing number of pupils in Gauteng.
#BacktoSchool2018 The Gauteng Government is opening the newly built Everest Primary School in Westbury. [WATCH] School boy walk through the new premises not really sure where to go. TK pic.twitter.com/fqi7PFtAxg— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 17, 2018
More in Local
-
[GALLERY] Nerves, tears and protests: Back to school in Gauteng
-
SA commission pursuing criminal complaints against SAP, KPMG, McKinsey
-
Lesufi finds space for 55 pupils rejected by Vereeniging school
-
Investigators to verify criminal record of former crime intelligent officer
-
All smiles as matric class of 2029 begin their journey
-
Motshekga condemns attack on parent at Vereeniging school
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.