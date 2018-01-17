'Lesufi must own up to failing registration system'
Parents are angry as more than 30,000 pupils still need to be placed in schools before they can start with this year's academic programme.
JOHANNESBURG - Frustrated Gauteng parents who are still waiting for their children to be placed in schools have blamed the online registration system for failing thousands of children.
The Gauteng Education Department says schools are already full and blames parents for not applying online on time.
At the department's North District help desk, angry parents say they applied online on time and that the problem is with the system.
Winston Themba's son was meant to start high school on Wednesday but despite applying on the day the online registration process opened, he didn’t receive feedback from the district.
Themba says last year he went through the same problem with his daughter.
“Mr MEC, wherever you are, you need to own up, you need to acknowledge that your system is not working.
“For me, I really feel that as parents we somehow look as if we are incompetent. Like we can’t follow simple instructions. And I think, to be honest, our intelligence is being undermined here.”
He and other parents called on education MEC Panyaza Lesufi to own up and admit that the online system has serious problems.
