Frustrated Gauteng parents wait for school placements
JOHANNESBURG - Angry and frustrated parents are queuing at the Gauteng Education Department’s north district office in Sandton hoping to secure a place for their children for the 2018 academic year.
More than 30,000 pupils still need to be placed in the province, mostly due to late applications.
The queues at the Bordeaux Primary School are moving relatively fast with parents being assisted by officials who are capturing their children’s information for late applications.
Ike Matthew is one parent whose child was supposed to start his first day in high school on Wednesday.
He did apply through the online process last year but his application failed.
Matthew is among the many parents hoping their children will be placed in a school soon so that they don’t miss out on too much work.
