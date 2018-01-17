Former crime intelligence cop to appear in court for fraud
Ipid’s Moses Dlamini says that the suspect is accused of submitting fraudulent invoices to claim from the secret service account.
PRETORIA - A former crime intelligence officer and alleged rogue cop is expected to appear in the Pretoria magistrates court on Wednesday morning charged with defrauding the unit’s secret service account.
Police watchdog Ipid arrested Morris Tshabalala - who goes by the nickname Captain KGB - when he reported to his parole officer in Pretoria on Tuesday.
Tshabalala’s criminal record dates back to 1996, when he was first convicted of armed robbery.
His criminal record didn't stop him from being recruited as a crime intelligence official, during which time he allegedly continued his criminal exploits.
Ipid’s Moses Dlamini says that Tshabalala is accused of submitting fraudulent invoices to claim from the secret service account.
"The man was taken to buy curtains for fake houses. However, this man was in fact taken by this police officer and others."
Dlamini says that more arrests are expected soon.
