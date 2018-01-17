Excitement, nerves on first day of school in Gauteng
MEC Panyaza Lesufi says more than 2,000 pupils who had not been registered have been placed over the past few days.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education MEC says more than 28,000 children still need to be placed in schools.
“If you’ve got 4,500 parents that arrived in the last three days that need placement, it means they’re not part of our plans, not part of our budget unit cost.
“Gauteng province spends R18,000 per year on one child. So, if you’ve got 4,500, you can imagine how much we need to place those children.”
Grade one pupils say they are excited to see their friends again while some are a bit nervous about the new year.
It’s six-year-old Tristan Vermeulen's first day of school and says he wants to be a vet one day.
“It is because I like animals….. and dogs.”
His dad Brad Vermeulen says it’s a proud moment for the family as he sat in the same class here 34 years ago.
“Not much has changed except for the teachers but the uniform is the same and same good feeling around the school.”
More grade ones are still making their way to the classrooms and teachers are ready to welcome and comfort all the children.
