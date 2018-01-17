[EXCLUSIVE] Crime Intelligence major general found dead in car
Patrolling police vehicles found his body in an abandoned Hyundai Accent in Norkem Park at 2:30 am on Wednesday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News has learnt that a Crime Intelligence major general was found dead in a vehicle in Norkem Park in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Police say they believe he was strangled.
Patrolling police vehicles found the abandoned Hyundai Accent in Norkem Park at 2:30 am on Wednesday.
The keys were in the ignition and the major general was sitting in the back seat. His laptop was also in the car.
Paramedics declared him dead at the scene. Police say it appears he was strangled.
The major general, whose name is known to EWN, worked at Crime Intelligence until May last year when he went on retirement.
It’s believed he was part of the team that worked on the grabber used to trace phone calls.
A motive for the murder is unknown.
