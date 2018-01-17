De Lille: I will continue to manage city reponse to water crisis
On Sunday, the DA's federal executive said it wanted deputy mayor Ian Neilson and mayoral committee member Xanthea Limberg to take over leadership of the city's drought response.
CAPE TOWN - Mayor Patricia de Lille has indicated she will continue to manage the city's response to the water crisis, despite a Democratic Alliance (DA) recommendation that the function be handed to her deputy.
According to a legal opinion obtained by the mayor, her duties can only be performed by her deputy if she's away or the post is vacant.
On Wednesday, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said it was important for the city to have a resilient water plan, and that in the wake of disciplinary action against de Lille, management of the plan is not affected.
On Sunday, the DA's federal executive said it wanted deputy mayor Ian Neilson and mayoral committee member Xanthea Limberg to take over leadership of the city's drought response.
It also wants the city caucus to take a resolution to make this possible.
But de Lille says the Municipal Structures Act prohibits this.
Last year, council took a resolution that a water resilience advisory committee be established which reports directly to the mayor.
She was given the authority to appoint committee members and elected Limberg as chairperson.
De Lille has now sent the legal opinion on the matter to DA leadership.
Maimane says the city can't afford to drop the ball on managing the water crisis.
“It is not about the competence of the mayor, it is about while we have disciplinary processes on the go, we can’t allow the water situation to not be managed.”
Council will meet on Friday to discuss a controversial proposal to introduce a drought levy.
More in Politics
-
Analysts doubt Zuma removal will be on ANC NEC agenda
-
[WATCH] Mbalula: Mdluli relieved of his duties at Crime Intelligence
-
R5,000 bail for JHB ANC regional deputy secretary Dan Bovu
-
[WATCH] EFF: Afrikaans school is discriminating against black kids
-
[WATCH] Chaos at EFF, ANC protests at Hoërskool Overvaal
-
ANC demands immediate removal of de Lille as mayor
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.