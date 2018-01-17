De Lille: I will continue to manage city reponse to water crisis

On Sunday, the DA's federal executive said it wanted deputy mayor Ian Neilson and mayoral committee member Xanthea Limberg to take over leadership of the city's drought response.

CAPE TOWN - Mayor Patricia de Lille has indicated she will continue to manage the city's response to the water crisis, despite a Democratic Alliance (DA) recommendation that the function be handed to her deputy.

According to a legal opinion obtained by the mayor, her duties can only be performed by her deputy if she's away or the post is vacant.

On Wednesday, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said it was important for the city to have a resilient water plan, and that in the wake of disciplinary action against de Lille, management of the plan is not affected.

It also wants the city caucus to take a resolution to make this possible.

But de Lille says the Municipal Structures Act prohibits this.

Last year, council took a resolution that a water resilience advisory committee be established which reports directly to the mayor.

She was given the authority to appoint committee members and elected Limberg as chairperson.

De Lille has now sent the legal opinion on the matter to DA leadership.

Maimane says the city can't afford to drop the ball on managing the water crisis.

“It is not about the competence of the mayor, it is about while we have disciplinary processes on the go, we can’t allow the water situation to not be managed.”

Council will meet on Friday to discuss a controversial proposal to introduce a drought levy.