De Lille fallout could see DA probe 11 CT councillors

CAPE TOWN - Eleven Cape Town councillors, including deputy Mayor Ian Neilson and mayco member Brett Herron, could face investigations by the Democratic Alliance (DA) as part of the fallout over Mayor Patricia De Lille.

The DA's federal executive has also decided that council Speaker Dirk Smit and the party's caucus whip Shaun August will remain in their jobs for now, after they were asked to provide reasons why they should not resign.

They have been implicated as being party to De Lille's decision-making in an internal party investigation led by John Steenhuisen.

The DA's federal executive decided on Sunday that Mayor Patricia de Lille should face disciplinary charges, but it's now been left up to the party's legal commission to determine whether other councillors should be charged too.

They include JP Smith, whose public squabble with De Lille led to the DA probe.

Grant Twigg, the DA's metro chairperson, and senior councillor Taki Amira are also listed for possible further investigations. The other councillors who may be subject to further investigations are Christina Groenewald, Helen Carstens, Joy McCarthy and Greg Barnardo.

The DA's Phumzile van Damme: "Those individuals may face charges once the process has been concluded."

The DA's federal legal commission could also decide to investigate certain appointments in the city after allegations that De Lille interferred in the selection process.