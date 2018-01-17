De Lille fallout could see DA probe 11 CT councillors
Eleven Cape Town councillors, including deputy Mayor Ian Neilson and mayco member Brett Herron, could face investigations by the DA as part of the fallout over Mayor Patricia De Lille.
CAPE TOWN - Eleven Cape Town councillors, including deputy Mayor Ian Neilson and mayco member Brett Herron, could face investigations by the Democratic Alliance (DA) as part of the fallout over Mayor Patricia De Lille.
The DA's federal executive has also decided that council Speaker Dirk Smit and the party's caucus whip Shaun August will remain in their jobs for now, after they were asked to provide reasons why they should not resign.
They have been implicated as being party to De Lille's decision-making in an internal party investigation led by John Steenhuisen.
The DA's federal executive decided on Sunday that Mayor Patricia de Lille should face disciplinary charges, but it's now been left up to the party's legal commission to determine whether other councillors should be charged too.
They include JP Smith, whose public squabble with De Lille led to the DA probe.
Grant Twigg, the DA's metro chairperson, and senior councillor Taki Amira are also listed for possible further investigations. The other councillors who may be subject to further investigations are Christina Groenewald, Helen Carstens, Joy McCarthy and Greg Barnardo.
The DA's Phumzile van Damme: "Those individuals may face charges once the process has been concluded."
The DA's federal legal commission could also decide to investigate certain appointments in the city after allegations that De Lille interferred in the selection process.
More in Politics
-
Joburg ANC deputy secretary to appear in court for fraud, theft
-
City of CT speaker, chief whip could face disciplinary charges
-
[LISTEN] Should we be optimistic about a Ramaphosa Presidency?
-
AG looking to further probe security upgrades at De Lille’s house
-
Rand reaches two-and-a-half-year best as technical points hit
-
uMzimkhulu councillor believed phone was bugged at time of death
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.