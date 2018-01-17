Popular Topics
CT Metrorail suspends busy central line again

Early last week, the rail operator had to shut down the route over security fears.

FILE: A Metrorail train. Picture: Giovanna Gerbi/EWN
FILE: A Metrorail train. Picture: Giovanna Gerbi/EWN
5 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - After announcing late on Tuesday night that its central line will be reopened on Wednesday morning, Metrorail has done an about-turn.

Services remain suspended.

Early last week, the rail operator had to shut down the route over security fears.

Many rail workers affiliated to the United Transport & Allied Trade Union (Untu) refused to work on the line, the busiest in the Cape, following the murder of a security guard at Chris Hani station in Khayelitsha.

The union's Sonja Carstens says that until armed guards are posted along the line and on train coaches, workers remain reluctant to report for duty.

"We want it surrounded with armed guards, whether its at platforms or a red signal because this is where you get gangs of armed men jumping onto the train either shooting at train crews or passengers and robbing them of their goods."

Metrorail insists that its done a thorough security assessment of the central line.

