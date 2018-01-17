'Cases against SAP, KPMG, McKinsey related to NPA investigations'
The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission has opened criminal cases against these companies on suspicion that business they conducted with the Guptas contravened the Companies Act.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's company’s registry office says the cases it has opened against SAP, accounting firm KPMG and McKinsey are related to other ongoing investigations being pursued by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
The complaints were submitted to police late last year.
The CIPC's Lana van Zyl says the Asset and Forfeiture Unit is working in the same group that is pursuing these cases.
“There are different cases opened with the police and the NPA is looking into that. And I suppose our cases would be interrelated with all the other cases.”
