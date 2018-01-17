Case against CT extortion accused postponed
Nafiz Modack and four other men are accused of violently extorting money from Cape Town clubs and restaurants.
CAPE TOWN - The case against five men charged with intimidation and extortion has been postponed until next week.
The investigating officer in the case has fallen ill for a second time during bail proceedings.
Alleged underworld bigwig Nafiz Modack and four other men are accused of violently extorting money from Cape Town clubs and restaurants by capturing the premises’ security.
They were arrested in December last year.
#UnderworldExtortion The case against Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen, Jacques Cronje, Ashley Fields and Carl Lackay has been postponed until Friday for an update on IO Charl Kinnear’s health. KB pic.twitter.com/GrkLhLFvMi— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 17, 2018
Prosecutor Esna Erasmus says investigating officer Charl Kinnear was on his way to court this morning when he experienced chest pains.
He’s been booked off for two days to undergo tests.
Modack’s lawyer Dirk Uys believes it's part of a conspiracy to keep his client behind bars.
The defence has further argued the State’s case has collapsed and it's now trying to drag out court proceedings.
The State has denied this.
The matter will resume on Friday.
More in Local
-
Police officer shot & killed in Brakpan after withdrawing money
-
#RandReport: Rand weaker, stocks boosted by retail data
-
Mbalula announces introduction of regional police commissioners
-
Motshekga: Hoërskool Overvaal protestors must do so peacefully
-
Analysts doubt Zuma removal will be on ANC NEC agenda
-
Khanyile: FIC will make do with limited resources
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.