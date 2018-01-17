Case against CT extortion accused postponed

Nafiz Modack and four other men are accused of violently extorting money from Cape Town clubs and restaurants.

CAPE TOWN - The case against five men charged with intimidation and extortion has been postponed until next week.

The investigating officer in the case has fallen ill for a second time during bail proceedings.

Alleged underworld bigwig Nafiz Modack and four other men are accused of violently extorting money from Cape Town clubs and restaurants by capturing the premises’ security.

They were arrested in December last year.

#UnderworldExtortion The case against Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen, Jacques Cronje, Ashley Fields and Carl Lackay has been postponed until Friday for an update on IO Charl Kinnear’s health. KB pic.twitter.com/GrkLhLFvMi — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 17, 2018

Prosecutor Esna Erasmus says investigating officer Charl Kinnear was on his way to court this morning when he experienced chest pains.

He’s been booked off for two days to undergo tests.

Modack’s lawyer Dirk Uys believes it's part of a conspiracy to keep his client behind bars.

The defence has further argued the State’s case has collapsed and it's now trying to drag out court proceedings.

The State has denied this.

The matter will resume on Friday.