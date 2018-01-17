Case against CT extortion accused postponed

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
Go

Case against CT extortion accused postponed

Nafiz Modack and four other men are accused of violently extorting money from Cape Town clubs and restaurants.

Nafiz Modack in court on 17 January 2018. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.
Nafiz Modack in court on 17 January 2018. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.
10 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The case against five men charged with intimidation and extortion has been postponed until next week.

The investigating officer in the case has fallen ill for a second time during bail proceedings.

Alleged underworld bigwig Nafiz Modack and four other men are accused of violently extorting money from Cape Town clubs and restaurants by capturing the premises’ security.

They were arrested in December last year.

Prosecutor Esna Erasmus says investigating officer Charl Kinnear was on his way to court this morning when he experienced chest pains.

He’s been booked off for two days to undergo tests.

Modack’s lawyer Dirk Uys believes it's part of a conspiracy to keep his client behind bars.

The defence has further argued the State’s case has collapsed and it's now trying to drag out court proceedings.

The State has denied this.

The matter will resume on Friday.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA