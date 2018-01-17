Investigators to verify criminal record of former crime intelligent officer

The former crime intelligence officer is accused of submitting fraudulent invoices worth hundreds of thousands of rands in order to siphon funds from the crime intelligence unit's secret service account.

PRETORIA - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says the former crime intelligence officer they arrested on Tuesday will only make his first court appearance on Thursday, when a formal bail application will be heard.

Investigators arrested Morris Tshabalala, who goes by the nickname Captain KGB, when he reported to his parole officer in Pretoria.

Despite being convicted of armed robbery in 1996, Tshabalala was recruited by the police and has been linked to several cash heists.

Ipid says investigators must still verify Tshabalala's home address and his criminal record, which is why he will only appear in court tomorrow.

Tshabalala is expected to formally apply for bail.

Despite having a criminal record Tshabalala enjoyed a career in the police, until he was imprisoned in 2013, but only served a two-year sentence.