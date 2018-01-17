ANC demands immediate removal of de Lille as mayor

The ANC also wants the Auditor General’s office to review the clean audits the City has been receiving over a number of financial years.

CAPE TOWN - The ANC in the Western Cape is calling for the immediate removal of Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille and her deputy Ian Neilson.

It also wants the Auditor General’s office to review the clean audits the city has been receiving over a number of financial years.

The ANC says de Lille is the DA’s scapegoat and it wants all those linked to tender corruption to be removed.

The party says the Auditor General’s office has been misled by the City of Cape Town and that information on tender corruption dating back to 2014 has been withheld.

Acting ANC Western Cape leader Khaya Magaxa says all tender awards in the city must be thoroughly investigated.

"This is only the tip of iceberg. The shenanigans of the DA will soon be uncovered. The ANC will continue to expose the DA for what it is."

Magaxa says the prima facie evidence against De Lille is enough for the DA to remove her from her job.