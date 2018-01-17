ANC demands immediate removal of de Lille as mayor
The ANC also wants the Auditor General’s office to review the clean audits the City has been receiving over a number of financial years.
CAPE TOWN - The ANC in the Western Cape is calling for the immediate removal of Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille and her deputy Ian Neilson.
It also wants the Auditor General’s office to review the clean audits the city has been receiving over a number of financial years.
The ANC says de Lille is the DA’s scapegoat and it wants all those linked to tender corruption to be removed.
The party says the Auditor General’s office has been misled by the City of Cape Town and that information on tender corruption dating back to 2014 has been withheld.
Acting ANC Western Cape leader Khaya Magaxa says all tender awards in the city must be thoroughly investigated.
#CTCouncil ANC in Western Cape calling for immediate removal of Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille and her deputy Ian Neilson. LD pic.twitter.com/SC2bO5dlQ0— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 17, 2018
"This is only the tip of iceberg. The shenanigans of the DA will soon be uncovered. The ANC will continue to expose the DA for what it is."
Magaxa says the prima facie evidence against De Lille is enough for the DA to remove her from her job.
More in Politics
-
Analysts doubt Zuma removal will be on ANC NEC agenda
-
[WATCH] Mbalula: Mdluli relieved of his duties at Crime Intelligence
-
R5,000 bail for JHB ANC regional deputy secretary Dan Bovu
-
[WATCH] EFF: Afrikaans school is discriminating against black kids
-
De Lille: I will continue to manage city reponse to water crisis
-
[WATCH] Chaos at EFF, ANC protests at Hoërskool Overvaal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.