Analysts doubt Zuma removal will be on ANC NEC agenda
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has hinted that the removal of President Jacob Zuma must be done in a manner that doesn’t humiliate him and said these things take time.
DURBAN - As the African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) prepares to sit for its ordinary meeting on Wednesday, political analysts doubt the removal of President Jacob Zuma will be put on the agenda.
Speculation was rife ahead of its first meeting last week that Zuma would be asked to step down.
Zuma’s critics believe the longer he stays in the Union Buildings, the harder it will be for the ANC to legitimately campaign for the 2019 elections.
In an interview with a local TV station, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa hinted that the removal of President Jacob Zuma must be done in a manner that doesn’t humiliate him and said these things take time.
But political analyst Lukhona Mnguni says the ANC NEC would be taking a gamble on its election ambitions if Zuma is still in office come June.
“If you keep him there you risk him being seeing as being influential in the ANC and then running roughshod towards certain deals, especially the nuclear deal.”
Political analyst Somadoda Fikeni doubts the removal of Zuma will be discussed anytime soon.
He said: “They are still trying to find each other.”
Both analysts agree that the NEC is unlikely to recall Zuma before his annual State of the Nation Address next month.
More in Politics
-
[WATCH] Mbalula: Mdluli relieved of his duties at Crime Intelligence
-
R5,000 bail for JHB ANC regional deputy secretary Dan Bovu
-
[WATCH] EFF: Afrikaans school is discriminating against black kids
-
De Lille: I will continue to manage city reponse to water crisis
-
[WATCH] Chaos at EFF, ANC protests at Hoërskool Overvaal
-
ANC demands immediate removal of de Lille as mayor
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.