Analysts doubt Zuma removal will be on ANC NEC agenda

DURBAN - As the African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) prepares to sit for its ordinary meeting on Wednesday, political analysts doubt the removal of President Jacob Zuma will be put on the agenda.

Speculation was rife ahead of its first meeting last week that Zuma would be asked to step down.

Zuma’s critics believe the longer he stays in the Union Buildings, the harder it will be for the ANC to legitimately campaign for the 2019 elections.

In an interview with a local TV station, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa hinted that the removal of President Jacob Zuma must be done in a manner that doesn’t humiliate him and said these things take time.

But political analyst Lukhona Mnguni says the ANC NEC would be taking a gamble on its election ambitions if Zuma is still in office come June.

“If you keep him there you risk him being seeing as being influential in the ANC and then running roughshod towards certain deals, especially the nuclear deal.”

Political analyst Somadoda Fikeni doubts the removal of Zuma will be discussed anytime soon.

He said: “They are still trying to find each other.”

Both analysts agree that the NEC is unlikely to recall Zuma before his annual State of the Nation Address next month.