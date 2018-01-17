All smiles as matric class of 2029 begin their journey
Classes are now officially underway after a few tears and resistance from nervous seven-year-old.
JOHANNESBURG - As proud parents leave their grade one children at primary schools to start their 12 years of basic education, pupils appear to be embracing the change.
Classes are now officially underway after a few tears and resistance from nervous seven-year-old.
EWN spoke to twins Dyllan and Addison, who say they can’t wait to learn as much as possible so that they can reach their dreams.
Addison wants to be a ballerina one day and has already started making plans to reach her goal.
“I take ballerina [classes], every Thursday and Tuesday.”
Her brother Dyllan wants to create a potion to make people live longer.
“I want to be a scientist. My mother said I can maybe live for 2000 years or 200.”
With big bags, oversized uniforms and toothy smiles, the matric class of 2029 say they are ready to start grade one.
