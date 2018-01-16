Cosatu supports call for better train security, not suspension of central line
Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says it shares the demands by the United National Transport Union (Untu), calling for properly trained armed guards to patrol Metrorail's notorious central line.
The rail operator has suspended its services on this route indefinitely after a security guard was robbed and shot dead at Chris Hani Station last week.
This line services communities including Khayelitsha, Philippi, Mitchells Plain, Bishop Lavis and Langa.
Scores of learners who rely on Metrorail's train service may have to make alternative transport arrangements to make it in time for the first day of school on Wednesday.
Cosatu's Tony Ehrenreich says, however, too many commuters are suffering and are unable to get to work.
“Cosatu is outraged that the central line of Metrorail has not been operational for over a week now because of an illegal strike by one of the unions, Untu. We support the recommendation that the mainline must have better security for the staff as well as the commuters. But to sabotage the functioning of a whole line is unacceptable.”
