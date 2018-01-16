[WATCH LIVE] Keorapetse Kgositsile laid to rest
The professor and poet will be laid to rest at the West Park Cemetery in Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG - The official funeral service for veteran activist and poet Professor Keorapetse Kgositsile is underway.
Kgositsile passed away last week at the age of 79 at the Milpark Hospital.
The poet will be laid to rest at the West Park Cemetery in Johannesburg.
Bra Willie, as he was affectionately known to those in his close circles, was a prolific writer, dedicating most of his life to the arts and youth development.
In 2008, Kgositsile had the order of Ikhamanga bestowed upon him by then President Kgalema Motlanthe.
Kgositsile is survived by his wife and two children.
WATCH: Keorapetse Kgositsile laid to rest
More in Local
-
Saftu happy McKinsey, Trillian facing action over state capture claims
-
Benoni ward councillor says zama zama murders a national crisis
-
[LISTEN] Careers that don't require a degree
-
Trillian's offices empty as AFU set to execute preservation order
-
SANParks to roll out plan to make CT hiking trails safer
-
Truck accident on R24 in Edenvale cleared
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.