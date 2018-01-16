[WATCH LIVE] Keorapetse Kgositsile laid to rest

The professor and poet will be laid to rest at the West Park Cemetery in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - The official funeral service for veteran activist and poet Professor Keorapetse Kgositsile is underway.

Kgositsile passed away last week at the age of 79 at the Milpark Hospital.

The poet will be laid to rest at the West Park Cemetery in Johannesburg.

Bra Willie, as he was affectionately known to those in his close circles, was a prolific writer, dedicating most of his life to the arts and youth development.

In 2008, Kgositsile had the order of Ikhamanga bestowed upon him by then President Kgalema Motlanthe.

Kgositsile is survived by his wife and two children.

