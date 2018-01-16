Unisa: We'll manage the queues properly and avoid a stampede

On Monday, there were major disruptions when the gates to the campus were closed and staff were told to go home while impatient students jumped the locked gates.

JOHANNESBURG – The University of South Africa (Unisa) says it expects the registration of students to run smoothly at the Sunnyside campus on Tuesday morning, while the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the South African Students Congress (Sasco) give management time to study their list of demands.

Both groups are demanding that the registration fee be scrapped and students outstanding debt be written off.

Unisa's Martin Ramotshela says they have measures in place to ensure students register in an orderly manner today.

“We’ll try and avoid any form of stampede, we’ll manage the queues properly. As we speak now, there are people already quieting outside our campus in Sunnyside and as soon as the gates open and staff is in, we’ll manage the queues properly and we’ll avoid any form of stampede.”

