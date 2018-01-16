Unisa Sunnyside SRC expects registration to resume

Registration was cancelled on Monday after student group South African Students Congress (Sasco) locked the gates, refusing students entry in protest against registration fees.

JOHANNESBURG – Unisa’s Sunnyside campus's SRC says that all prospective students who want to apply for admission and registration at the campus should go to the institution on Tuesday morning.

Unisa Sunnyside closed the campus and sent its staff home on Monday over safety concerns of its employees and students.

The campus's Economic Freedom Fighters and the SRC say they expect registration to get back to normal today.

The SRC's Lesiba Mamaleka said: “We want them to come in numbers to apply and we’ll be assessing the situation from Tuesday to ensure that they’re responded to very quickly, are able to get their student cards very quickly and get the help they need.”

The university says it hopes that Sasco will allow registration to continue pending its response to demands.

This is despite Sasco saying it would continue protesting until its demands, together with the demands for staff salary increases, are met.

