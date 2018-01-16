uMzimkhulu councillor believed phone was bugged at time of death
Mduduzi Tshibase was killed in May last year in a series of murders in uMzimkhulu, and died a month after the speaker from the municipality was gunned down.
DURBAN - The fiancée of murdered uMzimkhulu councillor Mduduzi Tshibase says he knew his life was in danger but she never thought he might be assassinated.
The Moerane Commission of Inquiry into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal has heard how the couple believed Tshibase’s phone was bugged at the time of his death.
Tshibase’s fiancée Phumza Diko was cagey when questioned about why she believes that her loved one was murdered.
Diko, who still works for the uMzimkhulu municipality, says Tshibase would avoid telling her the details of his political life.
Unlike in other murder investigations, Diko says she has received monthly updates from authorities, although these have contained very little new information.
#MoeraneCommission Diko says Tshibase was a ward councillor for two terms then elected as a PR councillor after the 2016 local government elections.ZN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 16, 2018
#MoeraneCommission Diko says no one has been arrested since her fiance was murdered in May 2017. She says investigators have been informing her on the status of the case on a monthly basis. ZN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 16, 2018
#MoeraneCommission Diko breaks down as evidence leader Bheki Manyathi asks about how things have been for her and her toddler since Tshibase died. ZN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 16, 2018
#MoeraneCommission Diko says at some stage her and Tshibase were not able certain things over the phone because he believed it was bugged. ZN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 16, 2018
