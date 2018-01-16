Popular Topics
uMzimkhulu councillor believed phone was bugged at time of death

Mduduzi Tshibase was killed in May last year in a series of murders in uMzimkhulu, and died a month after the speaker from the municipality was gunned down.

The fiancee of murdered uMzimkhulu councillor Mduduzi Tshibase Phumza Diko testifies at the Moerane Commission of Inquiry on 16 January 2017. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN
The fiancee of murdered uMzimkhulu councillor Mduduzi Tshibase Phumza Diko testifies at the Moerane Commission of Inquiry on 16 January 2017. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN
9 hours ago

DURBAN - The fiancée of murdered uMzimkhulu councillor Mduduzi Tshibase says he knew his life was in danger but she never thought he might be assassinated.

Tshibase was killed in May last year in a series of murders in uMzimkhulu and died a month after the speaker from the municipality was gunned down.

The Moerane Commission of Inquiry into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal has heard how the couple believed Tshibase’s phone was bugged at the time of his death.

Tshibase’s fiancée Phumza Diko was cagey when questioned about why she believes that her loved one was murdered.

Diko, who still works for the uMzimkhulu municipality, says Tshibase would avoid telling her the details of his political life.

Unlike in other murder investigations, Diko says she has received monthly updates from authorities, although these have contained very little new information.

Timeline

